Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $99,000 in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPOA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOA opened at $9.80 on Monday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

