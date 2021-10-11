Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.01. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

