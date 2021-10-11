Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPFI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.