Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stake Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.12% of Penn National Gaming worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 164,549 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 394,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 213,846 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

