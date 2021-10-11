Peninsula Wealth LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.66. 8,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,215. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

