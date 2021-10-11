Pendragon’s (PDG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pendragon from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:PDG opened at GBX 19.05 ($0.25) on Friday. Pendragon has a 12-month low of GBX 9.17 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.50. The firm has a market cap of £266.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

