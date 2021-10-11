PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,083,000 after acquiring an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.96. 135,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351,731. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

