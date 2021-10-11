Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 24,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,767,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

PRTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.