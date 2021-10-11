PARSIQ Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $60.92 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 122,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

