Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 456,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $290.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $200.03 and a one year high of $324.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

