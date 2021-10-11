Parachute 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $216,358.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $216,358.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,221,836 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

