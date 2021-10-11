Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,685,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

