Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 89.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after purchasing an additional 270,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 596,349 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,656,000 after purchasing an additional 220,052 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,526,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,204,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 142,144 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OEC opened at $18.67 on Monday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The company had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

