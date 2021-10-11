OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $674.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

