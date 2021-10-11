Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $378.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.21. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

