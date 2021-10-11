OpenOcean Price Tops $0.66 (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001181 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $52.50 million and $2.50 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00125450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00080139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.13 or 1.00367655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.90 or 0.06240035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002974 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

