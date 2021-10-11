OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OneWater Marine in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $635.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,840. 24.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

