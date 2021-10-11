OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.83.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,796,000 after acquiring an additional 624,413 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3,690.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 55,325 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in OneMain by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 316,113 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in OneMain by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

