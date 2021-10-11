OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $66.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $43,701,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $40,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $38,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.68. 1,060,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,872. OneMain has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

