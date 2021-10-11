OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $14.02 on Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $14.02 or 0.00024379 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $1.44 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00293865 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001169 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

