OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Raised to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €23.50 ($27.65) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCINF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OCI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of OCINF stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. OCI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

