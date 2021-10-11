Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.90

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.90 and last traded at $71.78, with a volume of 21699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after buying an additional 723,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after buying an additional 237,367 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.