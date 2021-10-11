NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get NTT DATA alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTDTY. Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of NTDTY opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.41. NTT DATA has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTT DATA (NTDTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.