Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 355 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $86.12.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

