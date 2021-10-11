Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Gartner by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gartner by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

NYSE IT opened at $304.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average is $254.03.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

