Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 589,494 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $2,776,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI opened at $17.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

