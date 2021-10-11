Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.