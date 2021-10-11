Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

LIN stock opened at $296.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.89. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.