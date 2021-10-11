Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.81.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.45 on Friday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Northern Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

