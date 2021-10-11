Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NOG stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

