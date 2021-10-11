Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Hits $33.04 on Major Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $158,231.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for about $33.04 or 0.00058446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00209282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00096371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,745 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.