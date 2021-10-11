Nexans’ (NXPRF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXPRF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

NXPRF stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. Nexans has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $103.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.27.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

