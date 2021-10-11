News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of News worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,613,000 after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of News by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,999,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,373,000 after purchasing an additional 653,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of News by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 857,762 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in News by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,045,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 404,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in News by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of News stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.