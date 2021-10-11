NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 79.73 ($1.04) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.80. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a market capitalization of £246.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.62.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman purchased 35,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

