New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 68,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 590,999 shares.The stock last traded at $33.01 and had previously closed at $32.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFE. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

