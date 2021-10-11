New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.22.

NFE opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.