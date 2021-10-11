NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $6,048,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. 124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 19.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.74. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

