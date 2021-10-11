Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $318,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXST traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $152.67. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,255. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.10.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

