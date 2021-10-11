Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $468.53 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,498,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993,424 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $468,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,203. The stock has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

