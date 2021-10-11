Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $409.60 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,707 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.69% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $409,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $555.36. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.82.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

