Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $377.32 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $377,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.77. 947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.64. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.55.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.