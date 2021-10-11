Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $340.42 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.37% of Fair Isaac worth $340,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $402.00. 248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.86.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

