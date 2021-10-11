Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Activision Blizzard worth $515,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,181,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,711 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.