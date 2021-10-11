Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,208,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 646,026 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $699,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,899. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.72. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

