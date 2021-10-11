Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $637.99. The stock had a trading volume of 68,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.54. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.14.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

