Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXLW. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $4.35 on Monday. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 200,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pixelworks by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 197,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.