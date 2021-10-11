Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $1.03 Million in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AtriCure by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,208 shares of company stock worth $4,605,136 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $70.88 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

