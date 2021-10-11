Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAF. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,646 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1,216.6% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,939,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,794,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,001 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The business had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

