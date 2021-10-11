Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,430,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after acquiring an additional 174,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 213,811 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSH stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

