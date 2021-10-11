Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

